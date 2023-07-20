Minneapolis Community Safety Commissioner Cedric Alexander retiring this fall

article

Minneapolis Community Safety Commissioner Cedric Alexander will retire this fall.

Alexander will retire Sept. 1, 2023, sources told FOX 9. He was hired in August 2022 to lead the city's police, fire, and emergency response departments.

"During the last year, I’ve worked alongside committed and talented leaders and personnel to strive towards excellence under the direction of Mayor Frey, who directed me to stand up the historic Office of Community Safety," Commissioner Alexander said in a statement. "As Minneapolis moves toward its continued vision for a 21st century comprehensive safety strategy, I am proud to note the foundation for success has been established. This is, and continues to be, a beautiful and vibrant city with endless opportunities for all. I am beyond honored to have served this community and have been humbled by the expression of support shown me over the past year."

Alexander is the city’s highest-paid employee, with a salary that is reportedly between $292,000 and $350,000.

"Commissioner Alexander’s career has been defined by a commitment to public safety and public service," Mayor Jacob Frey said in a statement. "When Minneapolis needed strong leadership and a clear vision, he answered the call. I am grateful for his dedication to our city and his excellent work to curb violent crime and make a comprehensive safety system a reality. I am honored to have worked alongside Commissioner Alexander and thank him for his disciplined, inclusive approach to community safety. I’m grateful to call him a friend and will be seeking his guidance well into the future."

The mayor says he'll outline a transition plan "in the weeks ahead."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.