Minneapolis committee votes to donate 2 fire trucks to sister city in Mexico

The City of Minneapolis is considering donating two of its fire trucks to its sister city of Cuernavaca, Mexico next year.

In April, Cuernavaca Mayor Antonio Villalobos made a formal request for the donation. The Minneapolis Public Safety and Emergency Management Committee passed a resolution Wednesday to donate the fire trucks.

One of the two fire trucks the City of Minneapolis is considering donating to its sister city in Cuernavaca, Mexico. (Minneapolis Fire Department / FOX 9)

In a letter to the City Council supporting the donation, the Minneapolis-Cuernavaca Sister City Association cited an exchange Minneapolis hosted in 2009 where Cuernavaca’s fire chief and 12 Cuernavaca firefighters came to Minnesota. While here, the firefighters discussed with Minneapolis city leaders their need for equipment such as fire trucks in their city.

“Cuernavaca lacks this type of equipment and it is hard for them to provide a safe response to mitigate brush fires that can quickly surround their city,” the association wrote.

Minneapolis has supported similar donations to its sister cities of Eldoret, Kenya and Bosaso, Somalia since the firefighters’ visit.

The Ways & Means Committee will take up the resolution at their meeting on Nov. 5.