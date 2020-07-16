Minneapolis City Council to discuss police oversight ordinance, George Floyd civil lawsuit

The Minneapolis City Council will discuss a police conduct oversight ordinance and hold a closed session regarding the civil lawsuit from George Floyd’s family Friday.

According to the City Council agenda, the council will discuss an ordinance amending the city’s code of ordinances. The amendments include changing the deadline for the police chief to make decisions following a panel review process to 30 days. The ordinance currently calls for a maximum of 45 days.

It also requires the chief to issue a written memorandum explaining the basis for the decision including “relevant facts, policies and law supporting the decision.”

Copies of the memorandum must be made available to the public.

At the end of the meeting, the council will adjourn to a closed session to discuss the recently-filed lawsuit against the city for the wrongful death of George Floyd.