5 Minneapolis city council members unseated in Tuesday's election
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Minneapolis City Council is facing major change after Tuesday's election as five incumbent members of the city council have lost their seats.
After final tabulations on Wednesday, Kevin Reich (Ward 1), Cam Gordon (Ward 2), Steve Fletcher (Ward 3), Phillipe Cunningham (Ward 4) and Jeremy Schroeder (Ward 11) were all defeated in their races, according to the unofficial results.
In Ward 5, incumbent Jeremiah Ellison, who was in a close race after Tuesday night, was determined as the winner in his race, while voters re-elected incumbents Jamal Osman (Ward 6), Lisa Goodman (Ward 7), Andrea Jenkins (Ward 8), Andrew Johnson (Ward 12), and Linea Palmisano (Ward 13).
With two council members not seeking reelection this year, seven of the 13 members of the city council will be new.
Public safety may have driven the turnover as four of the five incumbents lost their seats supported Question 2, the ballot measure to replace the Minneapolis Police Department with a new public safety agency. For the winners, Jenkins, Goodman and Palmisano also opposed Question 2.
The ballot measure failed on a 56-44 vote on Tuesday.
New Minneapolis City Council
Ward 1: Elliott Payne
Ward 2: Robin Wonsley Worlobah
Ward 3: Michael Rainville
Ward 4: LaTrisha Vetaw
Ward 5: Jeremiah Ellison
Ward 6: Jamal Osman
Ward 7: Lisa Goodman
Ward 8: Andrea Jenkins
Ward 9: Jason Chavez
Ward 10: Aisha Chughtai
Ward 11: Emily Koski
Ward 12: Andrew Johnson
Ward 13: Linea Palmisano
