Minneapolis City Council approves $795K settlement with family of Terrance Franklin over fatal 2013 police shooting

article

The City of Minneapolis will pay $795,000 to the family of Terrance Franklin to settle a lawsuit stemming from his fatal shooting by Minneapolis police officers in May 2013.

City Council approved the settlement in a closed-door meeting Friday morning.

City Council President Lisa Bender said it will be the last such settlement of its kind because, going forward, police are wearing body cameras. Officers did not have body cameras when Franklin was killed.

Police said Franklin, a burglary suspect, got into a struggle with officers, grabbing one of their guns, allegedly firing two shots with two of the officers being hit.

Other officers returned fire, killing the 22-year-old. The officers were later cleared of any wrongdoing.

The attorney for Franklin’s family said his clients are “happy” to have closure in this case. Franklin’s dad filed the lawsuit nearly six years ago.