Minneapolis City Council adopts plan to lower traffic accidents

Trying to move Minneapolis toward zero traffic deaths, the city council adopted the updated 2023-2025 Minneapolis Vision Zero Action Plan.

The latest plan builds on the previous 2020-2022 Vision Zero Action Plan in trying to move to the city from its average of 150 fatal or "life-altering" traffic crashes to zero.

Most of the crashes in Minneapolis disproportionately affect people in lower income neighborhoods, Native Americans, and people biking or walking.

The updated plan features 17 strategies and 78 actions to be put into place between 2023-2025.

Some of the plans, highlighted by the city, are: