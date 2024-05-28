Minneapolis toddler dies after apparent drug overdose

article

A toddler has died from an apparent accidental overdose in Minneapolis, police announced on Tuesday.

Minneapolis police responded around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday to the Higher Ground complex off Glenwood Avenue in the city's North Loop for the incident. At the scene, officers found the child not breathing and unresponsive.

Officers worked to revive the child, including giving them Narcan, the opioid antidote.

"There was evidence of narcotics activity near the child," said Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara. "So, an off-duty officer actually provided Narcan to the child as well.

Sadly, police say the 2-year-old child died after being rushed to the hospital.

Right now, police are investigating the incident as a suspicious death but say it's possible narcotics caused the child's death. Police are speaking with the child's parent and another adult who was living in the same space. There was also another 7-year-old child in the residence, who was not harmed.

Higher Ground is run by Catholic Charities. It is listed as low-income housing and a homeless shelter on the nonprofit's website.