Minneapolis center host Kwanzaa kickoff ceremony

article

Thursday, marks the first night of Kwanzaa, a yearly holiday celebrating African culture.

For the first night in Minneapolis, a ceremony was held at Brave New Workshop on Hennepin Avenue.

Thursday is "Umoja" which means unity for family and community.

Kwanzaa is a week-long celebration that begins the night after Christmas and runs seven nights until January 1. Each night, a candle is lit to mark another principle.

Saturday, another Kwanzaa event is set at the Midtown Global Market in Minneapolis from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. to recognize the third night, Ujima or collective work and responsibility.