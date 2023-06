Minneapolis cancels outdoor activities due to air quality

article

As Minnesota catches another blast of smoky air from Canadian wildfires, Minneapolis is cancelling outdoor park activities due to air quality.

In a tweet Wednesday afternoon, the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board announced all outdoor activities -- including Music and Movies in the Park and field rentals -- would be cancelled due to air quality concerns.

The City of Plymouth also announced similar cancellations in an afternoon message.

A red-level unhealthy air quality alert is in effect in the Twin Cities through Friday morning.