Minneapolis ranks among Best Places to Live by US News and World Report

The City of Minneapolis was included in the top 150 Best Places to Live in the United States, but was outranked by many other cities in the Midwest and other parts of the country.

Minneapolis ranked 94 out of 150 Best Places to Live in the United States, according to U.S. News and World Report's latest ranking.

The top cities on the list were:

Naples, Florida, at No. 1

Boise, Idaho, at No. 2

Colorado Springs, Colorado, at No. 3

Greenville, South Carolina, at No. 4

Charlotte, North Carolina, at No. 5

Multiple cities in the Midwest outranked Minneapolis. Among them:

Green Bay, Wisconsin, which ranked No. 12

Madison, Wisconsin, which ranked No. 14

Ann Arbor, Michigan, which ranked No. 19

The factors included in the rankings reportedly include the city's overall job market, local schools and crime statistics.

Minneapolis data from 2022 show property crime and violent crime were higher than the national rate, public schools had a higher college readiness index than metro areas of a similar size and the city also had a healthy job market.

The report states the cost of living is 1% lower than the national average and also points out that housing is 8% less. Transportation, however, costs 4% more.

The study also took into account the city's history and its former title as The Flour Milling Capital of the World.

The report mentioned the harsh winters in the area that may not be for everyone, but pointed to the locals embracing the weather with hockey, ice fishing and cross-country skiing along with the fun that can be had in the Land of 10,000 Lakes.

The full ranking can be found here.