Minneapolis bar mixes barks and beers for 'unleashed' fun

For those that love dogs and drinks, barks and beers, Chihuahuas and cheers – there’s a new bar opening in Minneapolis

Billing itself as "Minnesota's only dog bar," Unleashed Hounds and Hops opened Thursday on the edge of downtown.

The warehouse space is roughly two-thirds an unleashed play area for pups, while the remaining third is an enclosed bar and eating area, where leashed dogs are allowed. To make sure everyone has a good time, "ruffarees" will be on hand to keep things under control.

"The concept came from my partners who were working in a job that they weren't that happy at and they started spitballing ideas for new businesses and one partner’s a craft brew guy, the other partner is very much into food,” said Dawn Uremovich, the “Top Dog” at Unleashed Hounds and Hops. “Both had dogs, so they put 1 and 1 and 1 together and came up with 10."

While the park is only open indoors this winter, a 4,400-square foot outdoor area will also be available come spring.




