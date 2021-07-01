Minimum wage increasing in Minneapolis, St. Paul on July 1

The minimum wage is going up in Minneapolis and St. Paul Thursday.

In Minneapolis, starting pay increases to $12.50 an hour for small businesses and $14.25 for businesses with 100 employees or more.

In St. Paul, the minimum wage is now $11 an hour for small businesses and $12.50 for large businesses.

This comes after both cities approved multi-year, phased-in plans to raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour. Minneapolis will reach $15 an hour for large businesses next July; St. Paul will do the same by 2023.