Mille Lacs County plane crash reported, several agencies respond to rescue efforts

A plane crash was reported Friday on Mille Lacs Lake roughly two miles east of Shah-Bush-Kung Bay Public Water Access in Kathio Township.

According to the Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office, at around 2 p.m. its dispatch received a 911 call from the pilot of another floatplane who reported seeing the crash happen.

Police say the initial information indicates that two planes took off from the Anoka County Municipal Airport at around 1 p.m. and flew to Mille Lacs Lake where the pilots were going to do a brief water landing, then continue to its final destination in Aitkin County.

One of the planes made a successful landing, while the other crashed into the lake and remains in approximately 26 feet of water, according to police.

Authorities currently believe the plane is still occupied by the pilot, who was the lone occupant.

The scene remains active, with the Mille Lacs County Sheriff’s Office being assisted by the Mille Lacs Tribal Police Department, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Enforcement Division, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Park Ranger Division, Aitkin County Sheriff’s Office and the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office.

The FAA and NTSB have been notified and are currently investigating the crash of an Icon A5 aircraft.

