Milaca students fall ill on field trip to Deep Portage Learning Center

A field trip for students in northern Minnesota was cut short after some students appeared to come down with the stomach flu, according to Milaca Public Schools.

Milaca Elementary students were visiting the Deep Portage Learning Center, an educational outdoor recreation center. The group was scheduled to return on Friday, but school leaders announced the students would be arriving back at the elementary school Thursday afternoon instead.

School authorities say a "significant number" of students on the trip showed stomach flu symptoms, some even had a fever. Staff sent home several students and others were being treated. In order to reduce the spread of the illness, school and Deep Portage leaders decided to send the all of students home early.

The students that went to Deep Portage will not have school on Friday either. As originally planned those students will go back to school on Tuesday.