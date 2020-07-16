Mia, Walker Art Center reopen with modified hours, advanced tickets required

Two the Twin Cities’ most prominent art museums are opening their doors again amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Minneapolis Institute of Art and the Walker Art Center welcoming visitors back to their galleries starting Thursday, but with a few changes. Both museums had been closed since March.

Phase 3 of the Stay Safe MN plan for reopening allows for museums to reopen at 25 percent capacity.

Minneapolis Institute of Art

The galleries, gift shop and the Agra Culture coffee shop are with modified hours. The museum hours are now Thursday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with special hours for older people, pregnant women and anyone who identifies as immunocompromised on Thursdays from 10 a.m. to noon.

Admission to the museum is free as always, but tickets must now be reserved in advance to limit capacity to 250 visitors.

Walker Art Center

The galleries, gift shop and restaurant, Esker Grove, will all be open. There are new hours and visitors must purchase timed-tickets in advance, even for free admissions.

The Walker also has dedicated hours on Thursdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. -12 p.m. for visitors that are at an increased risk for contracting COVID-19.