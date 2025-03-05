Metro Transit, SouthWest Transit resume service after snowstorm

The Brief After suspending bus service due to winter storm conditions, Metro Transit has said it will resume operations on Wednesday. SouthWest Transit has also resumed operations as MnDOT crews work to clear roads around the Twin Cities metro.



After suspending service during Wednesday morning's snowstorm, several public transportation options have resumed operations throughout the Twin Cities metro.

Metro Transit resumes service in Twin Cities

Metro Transit announced at 5:47 a.m. it had suspended all bus service until "further notice" due to road conditions. The Metro Transit Light Rail and Northstar Commuter Rail continued normal operations while bus service was paused.

Around 9:50 a.m., Metro Transit officials provided an update that bus service had resumed again.

SouthWest Transit service resumes

SouthWest Transit, which serves Eden Prairie and the southwest suburbs, also suspended all services "until conditions improve" on Wednesday morning.

Similar to Metro Transit, an update earlier Wednesday morning has notified riders that service has resumed.

Riders for both services can likely expect delays throughout most of Wednesday as driver attempt to navigate still snow-covered roadways.

Snowy Wednesday in Minnesota

Some areas of the southern Twin Cities metro have already picked up 6+ inches of heavy, wet snow as of 2 a.m. Wednesday, with snow continuing to fall through the morning commute. Wind is also an issue, with gusts upwards of 40 mph in the Twin Cities.

Heavy snow will taper to lighter snow and then flurries through the morning commute, with difficult travel expected as the cleanup process continues.

A winter storm warning is in effect for the Twin Cities and much of western Wisconsin, while most of southern Minnesota is under a blizzard warning until Wednesday afternoon.

Current road conditions in Minnesota

In addition to the expected snow-covered roads, there is a lot of drifting on area roadways. Conditions can change quickly due to the winds — just because the road you're on is clear doesn't mean the next road will be, even on main city streets.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation is advising no travel in much of southern Minnesota west of Interstate 35, including a closure of Interstate 90 between Luverne and Albert Lea Wednedsay morning.

Meanwhile, roads across the Twin Cities are listed by MnDOT as completely covered in snow.

You can check current road conditions for your commute here.

Minnesota, Wisconsin school closings

The snowstorm led to numerous school closings and delays on Wednesday. You can find a list here.