Metro Transit expanding bus, light rail service on some routes to pre-pandemic levels

article

Next month, Metro Transit will be expanding service to many of its bus routes and some light rail lines, which would restore service on those routes to pre-pandemic levels, according to Metro Transit officials.

Starting September 12, the METRO A Line and METRO C Line will offer about as much service as before the pandemic schedule shift and the METRO Blue Line and METRO Green Line will have 10-minute service during most of the day.

However, due to a "significant drop in demand," about 50 bus routes will remain suspended. The Northstar Commuter Rail will also continue to run on a limited, weekday-only schedule.

In July, ridership on the A Line and C Line was down about 50% compared to the same time last year. According to Metro Transit officials increasing the bus and light rail service will allow for more social distancing as more people begin using transit again.

The following changes will also be going into effect on September 12:

On Route 63, bus stops will be eliminated or relocated. Several new shelters will be installed.

Route 54 will begin serving a new transit center at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport’s Terminal 1.

Routes 7 and 68 will be extended.

A new route, Route 363, will replace routes 361 and 365 with four morning and four afternoon express trips between Cottage Grove and downtown Minneapolis via downtown St. Paul.

Advertisement

Riders are still required to wear face masks and are encourage to purchase fare in advance.

The next scheduled service changes are set to take effect in December.