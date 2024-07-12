Meteor caught on camera in Wisconsin, sightings in Minnesota

A meteor was caught on camera in the Madison, Wisconsin area, with many sightings across the Midwest, including Minnesota.

In Madison, a University of Wisconsin rooftop camera caught the meteor in the west and northwest skies over the city around 11 p.m. Thursday. The same meteor was caught on camera by agentjwa in McFarland, Wisconsin around the same time.

The American Meteor Society received 34 fireball sightings across Minnesota, Wisconsin, Illinois, Iowa and Michigan on Thursday night.

Minnesota meteor sightings

Frontenac: Sighting at 11:15 p.m.

Dexter: Sighting at 11:20 p.m.

Jordan: Sighting at 11 p.m.

Belle Plaine: Sighting at 11:01 p.m.

Eyota: Sighting at 11:03 p.m.

Adams: Sighting at 11:08 p.m.

Fountain: Sighting at 11:05 p.m.

Minneapolis: Sighting at 11:08 p.m.

Zumbro Falls: Sighting at 11 p.m.

Plymouth: Sighting at 11:07 p.m.

Rochester: Sighting at 11:02 p.m.

Zimmerman: 11:02 p.m.

Preston: Sighting at 11:04 p.m.

Wisconsin meteor sightings