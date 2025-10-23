Met Council to share update on Southwest Light Rail project after testing

The Metropolitan Council and local leaders are expected to share an update on the Southwest Light Rail project after testing of the Green Line extension started this month.

News conference scheduled

What you can do:

The Metropolitan Council and local leaders are set to hold a news conference after the Green Line extension successfully completed its first week of testing.

The presser is set for 10:30 a.m. FOX 9 will stream it live in the player at the top of the article.

What's next:

After years of work, the train is supposed to start service at some point in 2027.

Southwest Light Rail Transit project background

Big picture view:

When completed, the light rail train will connect downtown Minneapolis to Eden Prairie, with stops in St. Louis Park, Hopkins, and Minnetonka on the way.

The backstory:

The project is years behind schedule – originally slated to open in 2023 – and more than $1.6 billion over budget. The project has faced major scrutiny from residents along the line and from Republican lawmakers. In 2024, Republican lawmakers proposed a bill to prevent the Met Council from undertaking new light rail endeavors due to failures with the Southwest Light Rail Transit project.

A 2023 audit found the Met Council had failed to hold contractors accountable for delays and budget overruns. Another audit earlier this year found the council had inconsistent rules for evaluating cost changes by contractors, along with other accounting failures.