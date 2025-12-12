Eden Prairie High School lockdown ends with 3 teens arrested

article

The Brief Three 16-year-old boys were arrested after a lockdown at Eden Prairie High School. Eden Prairie police responded to the high school after they were told about a rumor regarding a gun brought to the school by a student. The gun was found off campus, and two teens were arrested there. The third teen was arrested at the high school.



Three teens were arrested after a rumor spread around Eden Prairie High School claiming a gun was brought to school, causing a lockdown Friday.

Eden Prairie High School lockdown

Local perspective:

According to Eden Prairie police, around 10:30 a.m., police were made aware of a rumor among students at Eden Prairie High School that a gun had been brought into the building.

The school was then placed on a hold, so police could investigate. Ultimately, when they couldn't find their suspects, the school was put on lockdown for about 30 minutes.

Police ultimately arrested three 16-year-old boys who were students at the school. One of them was in possession of a gun, but he was off campus with the second boy who was arrested. The third boy was arrested at school.

Police say they are working to determine if the gun was ever on school grounds.

The lockdown has now been lifted and authorities say there is no threat to the public.

In an email sent to families, provided to FOX 9, Eden Prairie school officials say no one made threats of violence against any students or staff Friday, and the lockdown was not related to ICE or ICE enforcement.