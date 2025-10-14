Southwest Light Rail construction: Trains moving along the tracks for testing

article

The Metro Transit Green Line Extension/Southwest Light Rail is entering a new testing phase with light rail trains moving on tracks for the first time starting on Tuesday, Oct. 14.

This is a major development in a controversial project that has faced construction delays and cost overruns.

Light rail testing underway on Green Line Extension

What we know:

Up to six light rail vehicles will be transported from Target Field Station in Minneapolis to SouthWest Station in Eden Prairie. The test trains will initially be towed by a rail car mover at speeds no more than 5 mph.

The first test train is moving west toward Eden Prairie on Tuesday morning. Extensions known as feelers are attached to the outside of the light rail vehicle to measure clearance along the corridor.

People can expect to see trains moving on the tracks every day through the project's opening date, Metro Transit's website says.

Metro Transit says throughout this week, light rail cars will be towed to Eden Prairie in preparation for "months of test runs," which are being done to make sure the system meets design and performance requirements before it opens to the public.

The backstory:

The Green Line Extension/Southwest Light Rail spans 14.5 miles, and construction is about 85% complete. Testing and operator training will continue through 2027, when passenger service is expected to begin.

The Southwest Light Rail was initially scheduled to open in 2023, but construction delays and cost overruns have led to a later opening date.

The original project budget for the Southwest LRT was $1.25 billion. As of January 2024, the project budget had ballooned to $2.86 billion. An audit on the project released in the spring noted Met Council awarded the Southwest LRT civil construction contract to a joint venture for $799.5 million, but issues quickly arose after breaking ground in 2019, which caused "costly change orders and delays." The contract budget was then increased to $1.065 billion.

Safety reminders for the community

Why you should care:

Community members are encouraged to safely observe this milestone from publicly accessible places. It's important to obey warning systems and personnel and stay away from the tracks except at designated crossing areas.

A new safety campaign is underway to remind people to be aware and to cross tracks only at designated crossings. For more information, visit the Green Line Extension website here.

What we don't know:

The exact dates for the completion of the project has not been released.