Memorial services for George Floyd: When, where, how to watch

article

The family of George Floyd, the black man who died in police custody last week, will hold memorial services for him in Minneapolis, North Carolina and Houston.

The memorial service in Minneapolis will take place on Thursday, June 4 from 1-3 p.m. at North Central University.

Rev. Al Sharpton will deliver the eulogy and attorney Benjamin Crump will give a national statement. Floyd’s family members from across the country are expected to be in attendance.

FOX 9 will carry the memorial service live on air and on fox9.com/live.

On Saturday, a memorial service will be held in North Carolina, where Floyd was born, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Floyd’s funeral will be held in Houston on Tuesday, June 9, preceded by a public viewing on Monday, June 8. Legendary boxer Floyd Mayweather has offered to pay for George Floyd's funeral services.

MINNEAPOLIS

Advertisement

Memorial Service: Thursday, June 4, 1-3 p.m. CT

North Central University

Frank J. Lindquist Sanctuary

1400 Elliot Ave. S., Minneapolis

NORTH CAROLINA

Public viewing: Saturday, June 6, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. EST

Memorial service: Saturday, June 6, 3 p.m. EST

Cape Fear Conference B HQ

10225 Fayetteville Rd.

Raeford, NC 28376

HOUSTON

Public viewing: Monday, June 8, 12-6 p.m. CT

Memorial service: Tuesday, June 9, 11 a.m. CT

Fountain of Praise

13950 Hillcroft Ave.

Houston, TX 77085

