Members of the community raise $50K for family after Eagan boy's death

Members of the Eagan community and beyond have raised thousands in just days to support an Eagan family after their son's death.

A GoFundMe for the family of Patric Vitek hit $50,000 on Sunday, with nearly a 1,000 people pledging money to help the family.

Patric was killed Friday morning when his bike was hit by a vehicle as he rode to school on Diffley Road.

Not only was Patric, a young hockey player, honored by teammates and members of the community during a candlelight vigil at the Eagan Civic Center, but the Gophers hockey team also wore stickers on their helmet to honor Patric.

Sunday night, the I-35W bridge in Minneapolis was lit up to honor Patric Vitek.

Along with the online fundraiser, local restaurants also hosted fundraisers for the family. FOX 9 learned that several restaurants actually ran out of the food during those fundraisers, including Wildcats Bar and Grill who said they had to restrict their fundraiser to burgers and fries after "running out of everything else."

Along with other tributes, Sunday night MnDOT lit the I-35W bridge over the Mississippi River blue and green -- Patric's hockey team colors -- in his memory. We're told Patric's father in an engineer with MnDOT.