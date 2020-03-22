Member of Waseca, Minnesota teaching staff tests positive for COVID-19

The Waseca, Minnesota school district is notifying the community after a member of their teaching staff tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the district, the person has not been in the district since March 13 and did not develop symptoms until March 17. Officials said the case does not meet the CDC definition of exposure.

In accordance with the Minnesota Department of Health guidelines, the district does not need to stop on-site operations, as there is "no risk identified at this time."

"Waseca Public Schools is notifying you not because we are compelled to do so, but because we have committed to providing all of our families, staff and community members the most up-to-date information possible," the district wrote.

The district will continue operations on Monday, as teachers continue preparation for Distance Learning that will begin on March 30.