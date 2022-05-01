Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until FRI 7:00 AM CDT, Wilkin County
12
River Flood Warning
from MON 7:00 AM CDT until TUE 1:00 PM CDT, Roseau County
River Flood Warning
until THU 11:00 AM CDT, Norman County
Flood Warning
until MON 6:45 PM CDT, Marshall County
Flood Warning
until MON 5:45 PM CDT, Marshall County, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 9:00 AM CDT, Marshall County
River Flood Warning
until MON 11:01 AM CDT, Marshall County
Flood Warning
until MON 6:30 PM CDT, Clearwater County, Kittson County, Mahnomen County, Norman County, Norman County, Pennington County, Polk County, Polk County, Red Lake County
River Flood Warning
until MON 1:00 PM CDT, Clay County
River Flood Warning
from MON 11:00 PM CDT until SAT 11:00 AM CDT, Clay County
Flood Warning
until MON 6:00 PM CDT, Beltrami County, Clearwater County, Marshall County, Pennington County, Polk County, Red Lake County, Roseau County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Aitkin County, Clay County, Clay County, Crow Wing County, Kittson County, Kittson County, Kittson County, Marshall County, Marshall County, Norman County, Norman County, Polk County, Polk County, Polk County, Polk County

'Megan Thee Stallion Day:' Houston-native honored with official proclamation, key to city

By Ahmed Sharma
Published 
FOX 26 Houston
Houston-Mayor-Sylvester-Turner-with-Megan-Thee-Stallion-Photo-courtesy-of-Megan-Thee-Stallion-via-Instagram.jpg article

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner with Megan Thee Stallion (Photo courtesy of Megan Thee Stallion via Instagram)

HOUSTON - Houston's own Megan Thee Stallion has continuously made the city proud and was given a special honor this weekend. 

WATCH: Megan Thee Stallion graduates from Texas Southern University

The three-time Grammy-winning recording artist, songwriter, and philanthropist, whose real name is Megan Pete, posted on her Instagram that she received a key to the city. 

Additionally, Mayor Sylvester Turner announced in an official proclamation that May 2, 2022, would be known as "Megan Thee Stallion Day." The date coincides with Pete's late mother and grandmother's birthday. 

"Megan Thee Stallion has an extraordinary entertainment career, but we wanted to honor her for what she does offstage to lift people's lives in underserved communities," Mayor Turner said. "She assisted people after the 2021 winter storm, during the pandemic, and helped those struggling with homelessness. I look forward to watching her grow as an artist and humanitarian."

RELATED: Megan Thee Stallion chooses YWCA Houston as first $25,000 recipient