'Megan Thee Stallion Day:' Houston-native honored with official proclamation, key to city

Houston's own Megan Thee Stallion has continuously made the city proud and was given a special honor this weekend.

The three-time Grammy-winning recording artist, songwriter, and philanthropist, whose real name is Megan Pete, posted on her Instagram that she received a key to the city.

Additionally, Mayor Sylvester Turner announced in an official proclamation that May 2, 2022, would be known as "Megan Thee Stallion Day." The date coincides with Pete's late mother and grandmother's birthday.

"Megan Thee Stallion has an extraordinary entertainment career, but we wanted to honor her for what she does offstage to lift people's lives in underserved communities," Mayor Turner said. "She assisted people after the 2021 winter storm, during the pandemic, and helped those struggling with homelessness. I look forward to watching her grow as an artist and humanitarian."

