Meet Cusi: Como Park Zoo's baby sloth gets a name after campus-wide vote

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The Brief Como Park Zoo & Conservatory’s baby Hoffman's two-toed sloth has been named Cusi after a campus-wide vote. Cusi, meaning "joy" in Quechua, was born May 6 and is thriving with mom Sago. Staff still do not know whether Cusi is male or female.



Como Park Zoo & Conservatory’s newest sloth has a name, and it’s bringing plenty of smiles to the community.

Campus-wide vote leads to joyful name for baby sloth

What we know:

The baby Hoffman's two-toed sloth is now officially named Cusi, pronounced KOO-see, after a vote that included zoo and conservatory staff, volunteers, and Como Friends employees. Cusi means "joy" in Quechua, a language spoken in parts of the Peruvian rainforest where these sloths are found.

Cusi’s name won nearly 70% of the vote, beating out Tucuma, Areca, and Cohune. Staff from animal care, horticulture, visitor services, education, maintenance, administration, volunteers, and Como Friends all took part in choosing the name.

"Cusi felt like the perfect name for this little one," said Senior Zookeeper Jill Erzar. "From the very beginning, this baby has brought so much joy to our animal care team and to everyone across the Como campus. It's been wonderful to see so many people become invested in Cusi's story, and watching this little one grow stronger and more adventurous every day has been incredibly rewarding."

Cusi was born May 6 to parents Sago and Ziggy as part of an Association of Zoos and Aquariums Species Survival Plan breeding recommendation. The program helps maintain healthy, genetically diverse animal populations in accredited zoos and supports long-term conservation.

Guests can see Cusi and Sago in the Primate Building, where they share their habitat with Como’s saki monkeys.

Cusi’s journey and daily life at Como Park Zoo

Why you should care:

Cusi’s story is especially meaningful for staff and visitors after Sago’s first pregnancy last year ended in loss. Now, both mom and baby are thriving, and the community is celebrating.

"Cusi has been extremely active, as far as sloths go," said Zookeeper Em Brunmeier. "Cusi has become interested in solid foods at a remarkably young age and is constantly trying to sample whatever Sago is eating. One day it's cherry tomatoes, the next it's green beans. Every day seems to bring a new favorite."

Cusi spends most of the day riding on Sago’s chest, but sometimes ventures around the nesting area during feedings before climbing back onto mom. Animal care staff use a hands-off approach, visually monitoring the pair and offering small food items to minimize stress.

"We joke that Sago is enjoying 'breakfast in bed' every morning," said Brunmeier. "While we're checking on Cusi, we bring food right to her, and she's been an incredible mom throughout the process,."

Hoffman's two-toed sloths are native to the tropical forests of Central and South America, spending nearly their entire lives in the trees. Young sloths stay close to their mothers for several months as they grow and learn.

What we don't know:

Animal care staff still do not know whether Cusi is male or female, as young Hoffman's two-toed sloths show have very little external differences at this age.