Minneapolis Park Board warns of layoffs, rec center cuts in 2027 budget fight

The Brief Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey’s proposed 2027 budget is $3.1 million less than what the Park and Recreation Board requested. The Park Board says the shortfall could lead to layoffs, reduced hours and less maintenance at city parks and recreation centers. The budget is still a proposal and will be discussed at a Park Board meeting on Wednesday.



Minneapolis city leaders are debating the future of parks and recreation as a $3.1 million budget gap stirs concern about layoffs and service cuts.

Mayor’s proposal falls short of Park Board request

What we know:

The Park and Recreation Board says Mayor Jacob Frey’s proposed 2027 budget does not meet their full funding request, falling short by $3.1 million.

Board members warn that without the additional money, they may have to lay off 26 employees, reduce hours or staffing at recreation centers and cut back on park maintenance citywide.

Tom Olsen, president of the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board, said, "What we would see with this current number is that we wouldn't be able to fully staff North Commons, which is our new state-of-the-art recreation community center that's going to be in north Minneapolis, serving the community with the most youth in the city."

The Park Board says these changes could directly affect the quality and accessibility of Minneapolis parks, lakes and recreation centers, which are a point of pride for the city.

Minneapolis park-goers react

What they're saying:

Neighbors in Minneapolis shared their thoughts on the budget proposal and whether they’d support higher taxes to maintain park services.

"That makes me very sad. I don't know how we can cut. What we already have is so amazingly beautiful, and to think of cutting it, it doesn't seem fathomable," said Jinna Zschunke, a Minneapolis resident.

"Well, I hate to have the parks board budget cut because they never have enough money. So I don't know enough about why he's cutting that and not cutting something else. But I know that there's a big deficit, and so he's got to balance the budget," said Jennifer Thomas.

"We kind of assume it's not the only thing that's cutting. Yeah, we've grown to trust him over the years, so you know, it's probably okay," said David Thomas.

The Park Board will discuss the proposed budget at a meeting on Wednesday, giving the public and city leaders a chance to weigh in before any decisions are made.

What's next:

This is currently just a proposal from the mayor and not a final decision. The Park Board will review and discuss the budget at its upcoming meeting.

Community members are watching closely to see how the city will balance its budget needs with the desire to maintain Minneapolis’s well-loved parks and recreation resources.