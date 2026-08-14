Law firm investigating ‘security failures’ after teen's 20-story fall from grain elevator

The Brief 18-year-old Ash Ranallo-Korbel fell nearly 20 stories while exploring a Minneapolis grain elevator on Aug. 3. Chicago-based law firm Romanucci & Blandin is now investigating possible security failures at the site. Police have reported a rise in urban exploring incidents and arrests in Minneapolis in 2026.



A law firm is investigating after a teenager was seriously hurt in a fall from a Minneapolis grain elevator during a social media stunt.

Law firm investigates grain elevator fall security concerns

What we know:

Minneapolis police said a group of teenagers were reportedly trespassing at the decommissioned Checkerboard Grain Elevator near East 38th Street and Hiawatha Avenue on Aug. 3 when Ash Ranallo-Korbel fell nearly 20 stories filming what they believe to be a video for social media.

Authorities responded to the scene around 8:30 p.m., and Minneapolis fire crews used a ladder truck to reach the injured teen and provide emergency medical care.

The 18-year-old was transported to Hennepin Healthcare with life-threatening injuries, and that was a "miracle" he survived the fall, nothing that he landed onto a flat roof "membrane" that was a little softer.

Dig deeper:

On Aug. 13, Chicago-based law firm Romanucci & Blandin announced it would be investigating the incident, saying in a statement that it would look into the events leading up to the fall, including "years of reported concerns about the property’s security."

The firm says there is "ample evidence of repeated and consistent reports about the site’s security, as well as requests for intervention to keep people out." Noting that they believe the property became a popular spot because it was easy to access.

Big picture view:

Police say there were about 80 urban explorer incidents in the area last year, but so far in 2026, there have been about 100 reports and 15 arrests. Police say charges for those involved could range from misdemeanor trespassing to felony damage to property.

The law firm said in a statement that the fall could have been prevented and is considering a civil investigation into what they call inadequate security at the abandoned structure.

Romanucci & Blandin has represented several high-profile clients in Minneapolis, including the families of Renee Good, George Floyd, Amir Locke and Daunte Wright.

What they're saying:

"Our prayers are extended to Ash for a full recovery from his extensive, catastrophic injuries. This simply never should have happened. We will work tirelessly to gather all information, history of the property and related complaints, witness testimony, and other information with the goal of holding those responsible accountable for this senseless tragedy, with the hopes that this never happens to another child or teenager again," said Antonio M. Romanucci, founding partner of Romanucci & Blandin, in a statement.