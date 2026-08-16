Gnome on Selby broken into, $1,300 stolen: Owner says staff was inside during crime

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The Brief The Gnome on Selby in Saint Paul was broken into while staff were inside late at night. The business owner says this is one of several recent break-ins on the block and is calling for more public attention. No one was hurt, but the owner is frustrated by repeated crimes and a lack of action.



A St. Paul business owner is speaking out after another break-in at The Gnome on Selby, saying the situation has become dangerous and silence is no longer an option.

Break-in at The Gnome on Selby puts staff at risk

What we know:

The owner of The Gnome on Selby, Brian Ingram, says the restaurant was broken into again, but this time, staff were inside when it happened.

According to Ingram, "They pulled an entire window out of the building. While our cleaning crew was downstairs working, these criminals were inside breaking into our liquor rooms and offices—sawing open our safes."

The owner emphasized the seriousness of the situation, saying, "Our team was in the building. Read that again. OUR TEAM WAS IN THE BUILDING. Thank God nobody was hurt."

The St. Paul Police Department responded and is investigating, as they have in previous break-ins at the business. Police say they responded to The Gnome shortly after 9 a.m. Sunday to take a burglary report. The owner told police the bar had been burglarized at about 4 a.m., and about $1,300 was stolen.

Ingram said, "The St. Paul Police Department has always shown up for us. They investigate. They do their jobs. In previous break-ins, they have caught the people responsible. Then the system puts them right back on the street."

Ingram added that two other businesses on the same block were recently targeted in similar ways, but said there has been "Silence. No news. No outrage."

The Gnome owner calls for more attention to crime

Why you should care:

Ingram is urging the community and leaders to pay attention to the ongoing break-ins, saying, "Talking about crime is hard on a business. You’re afraid of scaring away your customers. Afraid of being criticized. Afraid someone will turn your anger into politics when all you’re trying to do is protect your people."

Ingram added, "I’m done being quiet. Politicians tell us crime is down. Maybe reported crime is down. Maybe business owners are just exhausted. Maybe we stopped reporting it. Maybe we stopped talking about it. Maybe we’re afraid nobody is listening. Well, I’m talking now. I’m mad as hell. My team could have been hurt. Someone could have been killed. This is not normal. This is not acceptable. And silence is not making Saint Paul safer."

The backstory:

The Gnome on Selby has experienced multiple break-ins over time, with Ingram saying, "I’ve honestly lost count of how many times this has happened. But this one hit different."

What we don't know:

Police say no arrests have been made, and the investigation is active and ongoing. Authorities are looking into what specific steps will be taken to prevent future crimes at The Gnome on Selby and nearby businesses.