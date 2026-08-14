Minnesota meth ring: Man with Sinaloa Cartel ties sentenced for drug trafficking

The Brief Eric Anthony Rodriguez has been sentenced to prison after being found guilty of operating a methamphetamine trafficking operation throughout Minnesota. Rodriguez will serve 260 months, or more than 21 years, in prison for his role in the trafficking scheme. The operation, which had connections to the Sinaloa Cartel of Mexico, distributed large quantities of meth throughout Minnesota. As part of the investigation, law enforcement seized roughly 60 pounds of meth, more than 1,000 fentanyl pills and $20,000.



A major methamphetamine trafficking conspiracy linked to the Sinaloa Cartel of Mexico has led to a prison sentence of more than two decades for a man who authorities determined helped run the operation in Minnesota.

Minnesota meth ring sentencing

What we know:

Eric Anthony Rodriguez, 47, has been sentenced to 260 months – or 21.5 years – in prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and possession with intent to distribute the drugs.

In court documents, authorities described Rodriguez as a "crucial workhorse" in the Diaz-Aguilar Drug Trafficking Organization, which is affiliated with the Sinaloa Cartel.

Dig deeper:

The Diaz-Aguilar Drug Trafficking Organization, led by Erick Emilio Diaz-Aguilar, operated throughout Minnesota from April 2024 to March 2025.

As part of the investigation, law enforcement seized roughly 60 pounds of methamphetamine, 1,500 fentanyl pills and more than $20,000 from various people linked to the group.

A coordinated traffic stop in November 2025 led to the seizure of three pounds of methamphetamine from Rodriguez after search warrants conducted in Columbia Heights, Hastings and Rochester.

What they're saying:

"Rodriguez played a significant role in a conspiracy that pushed methamphetamine across Minnesota, and this sentence reflects the seriousness of his actions," said United States Attorney Daniel N. Rosen in a statement accompanying the announcement.

"This investigation represents two years of dedicated work by BCA agents and our law enforcement partners to stop the distribution of methamphetamine in our communities," said Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) superintendent Drew Evans in a statement. "The effects of methamphetamine reach far beyond those who use it, impacting families, increasing crime and placing additional demands on our health care system. We will continue working together to disrupt drug trafficking and prevent further harm."

Big picture view:

The investigation involved a wide swath of law enforcement agencies, including the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, Southeast Minnesota Violent Crime Enforcement Team, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF), Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), Minnesota State Patrol, Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office, Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA), Chisago County Sheriff’s Office, East Central Minnesota Drug Task Force, Hastings Police Department, Rochester Police Department, Cannon River Drug Task Force and the New Prague Police Department.