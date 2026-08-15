Former Anoka Co. Assistant Attorney Andrea Sampson charged with profiting from prostitution ring

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The Brief Former Anoka County Assistant Attorney Andrea Sampson is charged with profiting from a sex trafficking operation by maintaining fake companies to hide the profits. She and three other people are named in a criminal complaint that details a prostitution ring where women were threatened, exploited and assaulted for years. The Anoka County Attorney's Office said Sampson



A Minnesota prostitution investigation uncovered the alleged involvement of former Anoka County Assistant Attorney Andrea Sampson, who is accused of maintaining fake companies to hide the profits of a sex trafficking operation.

The criminal complaint also names Frank Devone Reeves, described by victims as a "pimp," Viktoriya Sergeyevna Komonash, who victims called a "house mom" and Katherine Michelle Thomes, who investigators say owned and operated the online commercial sex website "Minnesota Erotica Personals."

Investigators say Sampson, along with Komonash and Thomes, believed they were in a romantic or sexual relationship with Reeves as they continued to conduct business for the organization.

Minnesota BCA human trafficking investigation

Big picture view:

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) and the Human Trafficking Task Force said the sex trafficking operation had been active since 2021 in Minneapolis, Bloomington, Eden Prairie, St. Louis Park, and nearby areas.

Authorities say Reeves and Komonash recruited women, posted commercial sex ads, set rates, secured apartments for transactions, and collected profits. Thomes allegedly owned and operated the "Minnesota Erotica Personals" website, where women were advertised, and collected fees for postings and ad "bumps."

The criminal complaint states Sampson's role in the operation included securing and providing locations for the commercial sex transactions to take place as well as creating and maintaining LLCs that acted as "shell companies to assist the operation in hiding/funneling the profits from the sex trafficking organization."

Authorities say in the complaint that some properties owned by Sampson were sites where photographs of the victims were taken for their commercial sex ad postings and where some of the commercial sex acts took place.

Investigators also seized the phones of Reeves, Komonash, Thomes as well as Sampson, and found "numerous communications" relating to the commercial sex organization.

The phones also contained evidence that Komonash, Thomes and Sampson all believed to be in a romantic or sexual relationship with Reeves.

Sex trafficking survivors speak to investigators

What they're saying:

The complaint details accounts from 13 women who share similar accounts of being exploited, assaulted and threatened while performing commercial sex acts for the organization.

Law enforcement spoke with women who said they were recruited, posted online, and required to pay fees and give a portion of their earnings to the organization.

Many described being managed by Komonash, who took their photos, posted ads, scheduled dates, and collected cash—often $100 per customer in white envelopes marked with their initials.

Victims were trafficked out of apartments in Minneapolis, Bloomington, Eden Prairie, and St. Louis Park.

Some reported being sexually assaulted by Reeves, being provided alcohol and drugs, and being monitored by cameras at the locations.

The complaint shared an account from one victim who said Reeves "told the girls he was there to ‘look out for the girls’ but that he often had sex with the girls and sexually assaulted one of them at an apartment in Bloomington."

Several women said they were threatened or intimidated, including reports of a man with a gun showing up to keep them in line after "management" was displeased, according to the complaint.

One victim, who began working for the organization at age 18, reported being raped by sex buyers and then dismissed from the organization for refusing service requests.

Victims described being required to pay for ad postings, with Komonash collecting the money and setting rules. Some said they were told police worked for the organization and that "management" was always watching.

Anoka County Attorney responds

Timeline:

The Anoka County Attorney's Office shared this statement in response to changes being filed against its former staff member:

"On February 25, 2026, investigators from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) met with the top leadership of the Anoka County Attorney’s Office to apprise them of an ongoing investigation into suspected criminal conduct by Andrea Sampson. At the time, Ms. Sampson was an Assistant Anoka County Attorney who had been assigned to work in the Office’s Family Law and Civil Divisions.

"The investigation surrounded Ms. Sampson’s conduct outside of her role and duties in the Office. The County Attorney’s Office immediately placed her on administrative leave, pending internal investigation, and terminated her access to the Office. Ms. Sampson’s last day of employment with the Office was March 9, 2026. The Anoka County Attorney directed the Office to cooperate fully with the BCA investigation and any prosecutors working with the BCA on the case.

"On Friday, August 14, 2026, Ms. Sampson was arrested pursuant to a complaint issued by the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office. She was booked first into the Anoka County Jail and later transferred to the Hennepin County Jail."

"A copy of the complaint can be obtained from Hennepin County (Case No. 27-CR-26-20948). The Anoka County Attorney’s Office appreciates the hard work and professionalism of the BCA investigators who brought the Office’s top leadership into this investigation. To protect the integrity of the criminal investigation and the criminal justice process, there will be no further comment at this time."