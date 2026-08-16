Minneapolis Park Police investigate body found near East River Flats Park
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Authorities are investigating after a body was discovered in a wooded area near a Minneapolis park along the Mississippi River.
Police respond to body found in wooded area
What we know:
Minneapolis Park Police and the Minneapolis Police Department responded to a report of a body found in the woods just after 6 p.m. on Saturday.
The body was found along the Mississippi River in the area of the East River Flats Park.
The individual was pronounced dead at the scene, and the cause of death has not been determined. The Hennepin County Medical Center will conduct an examination to find out more.
Minneapolis Park Police is handling the investigation into the death.
Investigation and next steps
What's next:
The cause of death will be determined by the Hennepin County Medical Center.
What we don't know:
It is not yet known how the individual died or any details about their identity. Police have not released any further information about the investigation.
The Source: Information from the Minneapolis Park Police.