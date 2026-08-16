Ramsey County seniors lose $1.2M to fraud since August, sheriff's office warns

The Brief More than $1.2 million has been stolen from seniors in Ramsey County since August 1. Authorities urge residents to protect their financial information and report suspicious activity. An upcoming event will offer tips for seniors on how to spot and prevent fraud.



Scammers are targeting seniors in Ramsey County, and local authorities want the community to stay alert and take action.

Fraud targeting seniors on the rise in Ramsey County

What we know:

The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office says since Aug. 1, more than $1.2 million has been stolen from just 17 confirmed cases involving seniors in the county. Victims' ages range from 61 to 78, with individual losses from $700 to $800,000.

Crime Prevention Deputy Ouellette said, "Nobody gets your financial information unless you know exactly who they are—and you WANT to give it to them."

Ouellette emphasized that scam artists are creative and convincing, often using complicated stories to trick people. Authorities say if something feels off, it's best to stop, hang up the phone and call someone you trust. They encourage anyone who suspects fraud to contact law enforcement right away.

Why you should care:

The financial losses are significant, with seniors losing life savings to sophisticated scams. The emotional and financial toll on victims and their families can be devastating. Local officials are working to raise awareness and provide resources to help prevent more people from falling victim.

Upcoming event aims to help seniors fight back

What they're saying:

Sergeant Ouellette and representatives from several credit unions will be on hand at an upcoming event for seniors. The event will focus on how to identify and fight back against fraud.

By the numbers:

Some of the recent thefts include:

67-year-old: $700 lost

78-year-old: $1,500 lost

73-year-old: more than $1,500 lost

75-year-old: more than $1,800 lost

77-year-old: $2,000 lost

68-year-old: $6,000 lost

61-year-old: more than $27,000 lost

77-year-old: more than $37,000 lost

73-year-old: $800,000 lost

The list shows the wide range of losses and highlights how anyone can be targeted.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the full details of the scams or the identities of those responsible. It is also unclear if all cases have been reported or if more victims are out there.