Hennepin County Attorney primary election: Live results

The Brief Five candidates are running to become the next Hennepin County Attorney, but only two will advance to the general election in November. Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty announced in August 2025 she would not be seeking reelection. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday.



Five candidates are vying to become the next Hennepin County Attorney after current county attorney Mary Moriarty announced she would not seek reelection.

Tuesday’s primary will narrow the five-candidate field to two, with the top candidates advancing to the general election.

Hennepin County Attorney primary election results

Timeline:

Results will start coming in after polls close at 8 p.m.

Hennepin County Attorney Candidates

Here’s a look at the candidates running for Hennepin County Attorney.

Five candidates are running for Hennepin County Attorney. (FOX 9)

Local perspective:

Anders Folk is a Minnesota native who joined the Marines while attending law school and later served as a military lawyer. He went on to become a federal prosecutor and served as acting U.S. Attorney for the District of Minnesota, where he signed the federal civil rights indictment against Derek Chauvin. Folk also served as senior counsel to Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco during the Biden administration, according to his campaign website.

Cedrick Frazier is serving his third term in the Minnesota House of Representatives, representing District 43A. Before joining the Legislature, he worked as a public defender in Hennepin County. According to his campaign website, Frazier became the first Black person to serve on the New Hope City Council in 2018.

Diane Krenz spent more than 40 years working in the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office, including as a prosecutor. She stepped away from the work earlier this year, saying she could "no longer ignore the changes that have weakened accountability, strained public trust, and put safety at risk," her campaign website read.

Hao Nguyen has 16 years of experience as a prosecutor and previously worked as a police officer and deputy correctional officer. For the past seven years, he led the Adult Criminal Trials and Appellate Division at the Ramsey County Attorney’s Office. Nguyen’s campaign website states he also serves on the board of the Minnesota Crisis Intervention Team and received the Carnegie Medal for Heroism in 2024.

Matt Pelikan earned his law degree from the University of Minnesota and clerked for two Minnesota Supreme Court justices before building a career as a litigator. Pelikan’s campaign website states he previously ran for Minnesota attorney general in 2018 and worked for former U.S. Sen. Paul Wellstone and former U.S. Sen. Mark Dayton.