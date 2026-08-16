Group caught on camera leaving offensive images on Blaine's council member's car

The Brief Four individuals placed photocopies depicting a middle finger on Council Member Leslie Larson's car around 1:30 a.m. Saturday. Blaine police confirmed to FOX 9 on Sunday that they were looking into the incident. Larson posted about the incident on Facebook, sharing surveillance video and asking for the community help in identifying the individuals.



A Blaine City Council member and candidate for the Minnesota House is speaking out after her car was targeted in a late-night incident caught on camera.

Blaine council member targeted

What we know:

At about 1:30 a.m. Saturday, a Ring camera at Council Member Leslie Larson’s home recorded four people placing photocopies that depicted a middle finger on her car while it was parked in her driveway.

In the video, three members of the group appeared to use their shirts to cover their faces, leaving two of the women wearing only bras and the man barechested. The fourth perpetrator is dressed in a long coat or cloak.

At one point, one of the women apparently stops to take a selfie.

The backstory:

Blaine police confirmed they were looking into the incident but said they haven't been able to ascertain a motive behind the taping or determine if the council member was targeted due to her political status or the fact that she is running for Minnesota House.

Larson is running for the District 32B seat in Blaine. She is set to face incumbent Rep. Matt Norris in the general election.

What they're saying:

In a post on Facebook, Larson wrote: "Here was my car this morning in our driveway. If anyone has any information that can assist in finding who vandalized my car, please share. It appears that one of them is taking a selfie during their activity.

"Ring cam footage from others nearby would be helpful.

"My kids do not know who this is, nor was my teen’s car the target. Her car is next to mine and has teen accessories.

"It is very disturbing, and we would like them found."