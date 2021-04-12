Expand / Collapse search

Medical examiner rules Daunte Wright's death a homicide

By FOX 9 Staff
A protester carries a photo of Daunte Wright Monday, one day after the 20-year-old was shot and killed by police in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The 20-year-old shot and killed by police in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota Sunday afternoon died by homicide, the medical examiner says.

According to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s report, Daunte Wright died of a gunshot wound to the chest. The manner of death is homicide.

The manner of death is not a legal determination, the medical examiner clarified. It does not mean anybody is legally culpable for the death or that there was intent to kill.

In Wright’s report, the medical examiner said he died at 2:18 p.m. at the intersection of 63rd Avenue North and Kathrene Drive, where protesters gathered in the aftermath of the shooting and erected a statue Monday. 

Fist sculpture

A sculpture was erected at 63rd and Kathrene in Brooklyn Center one day after police shot and killed a man there.