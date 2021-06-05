MDH reports 302 new COVID-19 cases, 16 deaths Saturday

The COVID-19 positivity rate continues to decline according to the Minnesota Department of Health.

The Minnesota Department of Health reported 302 new cases of COVID-19 and 16 more deaths Saturday. To date 7,461 Minnesotans have died from COVID-19.

Of the 16 deaths, two were from long-term care facilities.

The 302 newly reported cases were out of 18,738 tests, the MDH data shows. Minnesota’s seven-day average test positivity rate, a lagging indicator, has now fallen below 3% from its spring peak of 7.4% in early April. Anything over 5% is a concern for MDH because it indicates a high rate of community transmission.

Meanwhile, over 2.9 million Minnesotans over the age of 12 have at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 2.6 million are fully vaccinated, MDH data shows.