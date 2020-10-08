MDH reports 1,276 new COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths Thursday including 1 person experiencing homelessness

The Minnesota Department of Health reported eight more deaths from COVID-19 Thursday, including one person experiencing homelessness.

MDH also reported 1,276 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19, the first time since Sunday the state has seen more than 1,000 new positive cases.

The uptick in cases was accompanied by an uptick in tests, which led to a decrease in the positivity rate. The 1,276 positive cases were out of 28,404 completed tests—a positivity rate of 4.5%, down from 6.8% the day before. The key metric however—the 7-day rolling average positivity rate—was 5.2% as of Monday, although it is a lagging indicator. Anything over 5% is a concern for MDH as it indicates a high rate of community transmission.

The eight deaths reported Thursday ranged in age from a person in their 50s to one person over 100. Six of the eight deaths were in long-term care and assisted living facilities. To date, 71% of the state’s deaths have been in these types of facilities.

There have now been two COVID-19-related deaths among people experiencing homelessness, according to MDH spokesperson Doug Schultz. Both individuals were in a living setting the state would consider a shelter, as opposed to sleeping outside or in a car. To date, 269 people experiencing homelessness have contracted COVID-19.

The latest data from MDH shows hospitalizations continuing to rise, with 98 new hospital admissions.

Minnesota has now seen a total of 107,922 cases of COVID-19 and 2,107 deaths attributed to the disease.

RESTAURANT TABLE SIZE INCREASES TO 10, DANCING PROHIBITED

MDH updated its guidance for restaurants and bars amid the COVID-19 pandemic as the weather gets colder and more customers opt to sit indoors.

The new guidance ups the number of people who can sit together at a table six to 10 in a restaurant. A maximum of four people can be seated together in a bar area.

Under the new guidance, karaoke singing and open microphone events at bars and restaurants is not permitted nor is dancing, if the bar or restaurant is open for regular food and beverage service. Live music and other live entertainment is allowed, but only by designated performers.