McCollum introduces bill to protect the Boundary Waters from sulfide-ore copper mining

A Minnesota lawmaker introduced a bill to permanently protect the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness from sulfide-ore mining.



Representative Betty McCollum (D – Minnesota) authored the Boundary Waters Wilderness Protection and Pollution Prevention Act.

It is directed at banning sulfide-ore mining within the 220,000 acres of the Superior National Forest and Rainy River Watershed, which includes the BWCAW and Voyageurs National Park.

Twin Metals mining company submitted its plan last month to state and federal regulators to build an underground mine near the Boundary Waters. Opponents are concerned that acid drainage from the sulfide rock will leach into the pristine wilderness area.

