Minneapolis residents weigh in on police chief search priorities

The Brief Minneapolis launched a national search for a new police chief following the resignation of former Chief Brian O'Hara. City council members kicked off a series of community listening sessions Tuesday in downtown Minneapolis.



The search for the next Minneapolis police chief is taking shape with a series of community listening sessions.

The first one took place in downtown Minneapolis at Renaissance Minneapolis Hotel, The Depot on Tuesday evening.

High expectations and accountability

The backstory:

Former Police Chief Brian O’Hara resigned abruptly in May after Mayor Jacob Frey says an investigation uncovered O’Hara likely interfered with an investigation into his conduct.

Bill Peterson is currently serving as the interim police chief and has stated he is not interested in the permanent role.

Community listening sessions:

The community has been invited to take part in the process as the city is searching for its next police chief.

Frey gave opening remarks at the first listening session. Community Safety Commissioner Todd Barnette was also in the audience listening to the community input.

These sessions are hosted by city council members. Tuesday’s session was led by Council Members Michael Rainville and Elizabeth Shaffer. The city says there will be a total of five listening sessions planned in the coming weeks.

What they're saying:

Dozens of community members attended the first session, sharing priorities and characteristics they would like to see in the city’s next police chief.

"I think commitment on behalf of the new chief is really important," said a community member.

"Hopefully it’s not somebody who is coming in for a couple of years looking for a revolving door," said a community member.

"Focusing on police officer recruitment, it would be nice to hear the new chief focusing on retention as well," said a community member.

"They must get to know the neighborhood organizations and the folks that are in the community," said a community member.

What's next:

The city is working with a national search firm and says the process is underway. In the city’s proposed timeline of the process, initial review of applications will begin September 1st with the goal of beginning the interview process the week of Sept. 14th. City leaders expect the interview process to go into October. Mayor Frey anticipates submitting his nominee to the city council by the end of October for review and a vote.

What you can do:

There are two more community listening sessions scheduled so far this week.

Wednesday, Aug. 26, 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Sabathani Community Center 310 E. 38th St.

Hosted by Council Members Soren Stevenson and Aurin Chowdhury

Wednesday, Aug. 26, 5:30 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Farview Recreation Center 621 29th Ave. N.

Hosted by Council Members Pearll Warren, Elizabeth Shaffer and LaTrisha Vetaw