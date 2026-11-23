The Brief At 11:29 a.m. Monday, Nov. 23, St. Francis Middle School and St. Francis High School went into HOLD status after a reported safety concern. St. Francis Area Schools said the HOLD was lifted at about 12:50 p.m. after law enforcement found the threat was likely "swatting" and unsubstantiated. The district said all students and staff were safe, and officers stayed at both schools through dismissal.



For the third time in a week, St. Francis schools went into lockdown on Monday due to a threat that was later determined to be swatting.

District officials say all students and staff are safe.

St. Francis schools threat

According to a message St. Francis Area Schools sent to families, shortly after 1 p.m. Monday, Nov. 23, the HOLD involved St. Francis Middle School and St. Francis High School.

The district said the message went to families at both schools.

Local perspective:

The district said the HOLD began after a safety concern was reported through the Say Something Anonymous Reporting System to both buildings.

St. Francis Area Schools said St. Francis police, the Anoka County Sheriff's Office and the FBI are investigating.

According to the district, the HOLD was lifted after the investigation indicated the threat was likely "swatting" and unsubstantiated.

The district says all students and staff are safe.

Why you should care:

St. Francis Area Schools said a HOLD means hallways are cleared, students stay in classrooms and doors are locked while the school day continues in class. The district said students who were at lunch stayed at lunch and were later escorted to the middle school gym.

The district said the daily schedule was adjusted slightly, so all students could receive lunch.

For the rest of Monday, Nov. 23, the district said all outdoor activities at both schools were moved inside while the school day continued.

What families were told after the hold

The district told families local law enforcement were onsite and would remain at the buildings for the rest of the day.

St. Francis Area Schools also told families to watch their phones and email for official communication.

What's next:

According to the message, officers were expected to stay at both schools for the remainder of Monday, Nov. 23, and be present at dismissal.

The district said counselors and social workers would be available to support students throughout the day.

St. Francis Area Schools said it would share more updates as verified information becomes available from district leadership and law enforcement.

What we don't know:

The family message did not say what specific threat was reported through the anonymous reporting system. It also did not say who made the report.

The district did not share any information in the message about possible arrests or charges. It only said investigators believed the threat was likely "swatting" and unsubstantiated.

St. Francis schools had two incidents last week that were also determined to be "swatting."