The Brief Monday starts much colder, with wake-up wind chills in the single digits and teens in many spots. Late Tuesday into early Wednesday could bring a few flurries in central and southern Minnesota. Sunshine returns Wednesday afternoon and quieter weather follows for Thanksgiving and into the weekend.



A colder Monday starts the week before clouds return, a few flakes move through and milder holiday weather settles in.

Monday's forecast in Minnesota

Big picture view:

The forecast for Monday shows a much colder start, with temperatures feeling more like late November as Canadian high pressure moves in. That system should clear out much of the cloud cover quickly and leave behind a brighter day overall.

Breezes are expected to ease as Monday goes on, but the forecast still keeps a chill in the air. The sunshine also sets the stage for what could be the coldest night of the season in many spots, although high clouds moving in after midnight may keep some places from dropping even more.

Highs for Monday, Nov. 23, 2026.

Local perspective:

In the Twin Cities, the forecast calls for a high near 32 degrees on Monday and a low near 19 degrees Monday night into early Tuesday. Northern and western Minnesota are expected to stay in the 20s during the day.

Thanksgiving week forecast

The forecast shows widespread teens for Tuesday morning followed by a fairly quiet and calm day. Clouds are expected to take over for much of the day, with only some filtered sunshine possible.

Highs for Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2026.

Timeline:

The next chance for any snow arrives late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning. The best chance for a few flurries is in central and southern Minnesota as the system wraps up and moves by.

By the numbers:

Most temperatures on Tuesday should top out in the middle 30s. The forecast says the system is short on low-level moisture, so any snow should stay very light, with at most a dusting in a few places and just a few flakes for most areas.

Clearing is expected Wednesday afternoon, with some late-day sun and highs returning to the upper 30s. That sets up a quieter stretch to carry Minnesota through the holiday and into the weekend.

Extended Minnesota weather forecast for Monday, Nov. 23 through Sunday Nov. 29.

Thanksgiving forecast:

Thanksgiving on Thursday looks quiet with some nice sunshine and temperatures around 40, according to the forecast. The milder trend continues Friday through Sunday with highs in the low to mid-40s.