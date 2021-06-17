Mayor Frey proposes using $37M in federal money to help businesses recover

article

Minneapolis businesses impacted by last year’s riots and the COVID-19 pandemic are waiting for much-needed relief to come their way.

"It’s been hectic," said Wendy Puckett, owner of House of Soul. "It’s been one heck of a ride, there’s no name for this rollercoaster, just gotta ride it and figure it out."

Puckett has survived both pandemic and unrest. Originally on Broadway Avenue in Minneapolis, now her restaurant is back open a few miles south and she is hoping for help as they recover.

"Just things we already had in the works, but then COVID happened and the unrest happened, and we had to make a choice on what we were going to put our money into," said Puckett.

"Our city is coming back, we are rebounding in an extraordinary way," said Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey.

Thursday, Mayor Frey pitched another part of his proposals for federal COVID relief money, specifically $37 million designated for Black and minority-owned business, job training, and designated cultural districts in Minneapolis.

"Sadly but truly, a lot of the areas that were hit worst by the pandemic, are the same businesses and the same corridors that were hit the most in the unrest following the murder of George Floyd," said Frey.

Now more than a year after the unrest, the scars remain very visible all along Lake Street. Some can be helped by Frey’s plan, but there are limits with that funding.

"This money here is COVID-related," said Frey.

The bonding bill unveiled at the state Capitol has a portion allocated to property redevelopment, though not specifically for riot damage. It’s far less than business groups had been pushing for.

Puckett grew up near Lake Street and says seeing it recently brought her to tears. She says both unrest relief from the state and COVID relief from the city are vital.

"We wouldn’t be in this type of business if we wanted handouts," said Puckett. "This is what we love to do, so we just need help - a hand up."