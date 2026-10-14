Matchbox Twenty 30th anniversary tour playing Mystic Lake Amphitheater in 2027

The Brief Matchbox Twenty have announced they will play Mystic Lake Amphitheater in Shakopee on July 31, 2027. The Minnesota date is part of the band's 52-date North American 30th anniversary tour. Mystic Lake Amphitheater opened in June 2026, and has since hosted dozens of shows.



Matchbox Twenty is bringing its 30th anniversary tour to one of Minnesota's newest outdoor venues in 2027.

Matchbox Twenty in Minnesota

What we know:

On July 31, 2027, Matchbox Twenty will play Mystic Lake Amphitheater in Shakopee as part of its 52-date North American 30th anniversary tour.

Dig deeper:

The Mystic Lake Amphitheater officially opened in June 2026 and has since hosted dozens of national touring acts during its first summer in operation.

The amphitheater can hold up to 19,000 people and plans to host a wide range of acts each summer, including nationally touring acts.

Big picture view:

Released in 1996, "Yourself or Someone Like You" introduced Matchbox Twenty to the world and launched a career that has since included hits such as "3AM," "Push," "Real World," "Back 2 Good" and "Long Day."

In the years that followed, Matchbox Twenty built a catalog that includes "Bent," "If You're Gone," "Unwell," "How Far We've Come" and "She's So Mean."

What you can do:

An artist presale for the show opens on Tuesday, Oct. 20 at 5 p.m.

Fans can sign up for access presale tickets on their tour dates page.