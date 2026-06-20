Mystic Lake Amphitheater opens in Shakopee: Minnesota musicians kick off inaugural season

The Brief Mystic Lake Amphitheater in Shakopee opened Saturday evening with an all-Minnesota lineup. The new outdoor venue can hold up to 19,000 people and will feature more than 35 shows this season. National acts including Bob Dylan, MGK, Ne-Yo, Akon, Pitbull and Lil Jon are scheduled to perform later this year.



Fans packed the gates for the grand opening of Mystic Lake Amphitheater, Minnesota’s newest outdoor concert venue.

Fans celebrate the opening of Mystic Lake Amphitheater

What we know:

The amphitheater officially opened Saturday evening, drawing crowds eager to experience the new venue.

"The family wanted to experience the new amphitheater for the first time, see what it was all about," said Patrick Olson.

The venue, located in Shakopee, can hold up to 19,000 people and will host a wide range of acts throughout the season. FOX 9 got a sneak peek inside the amphitheater days before the opening.

Excitement was high as fans lined up to be among the first to step inside.

"I'm super excited for tonight. This is a crazy new venue that I'm super excited to see all the Minnesota local bands that are here. So, no, it's gonna be awesome," said Nick Rau of Rosemount.

Minnesota musicians take center stage for opening night

What they're saying:

The spotlight was on Minnesota musicians for opening night. Bands like School of Rock, Rocket Club, Motion City Soundtrack and Morris Day and the Time performed for the crowd.

"You got Motion City Soundtrack, Morris Day and the Time. It's a great, like, spread of bands, and super excited to see it," said Rau.

For some, it was their first time at an outdoor concert.

"I've never been to an outdoor venue before for concerts, so this is going to be really exciting," said Calli Schmitt of Richfield. Andrew Schmitt, also from Richfield, added, "I haven't got tickets to any others yet, but wanted to come see how tonight went, and then yeah, try to get some tickets for some shows later in the summer."

The inaugural season at Mystic Lake Amphitheater will feature more than 35 shows, including performances by Bob Dylan, MGK, Ne-Yo, Akon and many more.

Looking ahead to the summer concert season

Why you should care:

The amphitheater’s opening brings a new entertainment hub to the region, giving fans more opportunities to see both local and national acts close to home.

Later this year, big names like Pitbull and Lil Jon are scheduled to take the stage, adding to an already packed summer concert calendar.

The venue’s debut marks a significant addition to Minnesota’s live music scene, and fans are already looking forward to what’s next.