The Brief Mall of America said 854 guests set a Guinness world record title on Friday by holding up the same shopping bag at the same time. More than 15,000 shoppers entered the mall within the first hour after doors opened at 7 a.m., according to Mall of America.



Mall of America said its Black Friday kickoff turned into a record-setting start to the holiday shopping season.

Mall of America sets a Black Friday record

Local perspective:

Mall of America said the record attempt was one of the morning's biggest moments as guests gathered for the holiday kickoff.

Mall of America said 1,000 eligible guests raised their shopping bags in unison during the attempt. A Guinness world record adjudicator confirmed 854 valid participants, setting the title for the most people holding up the same shopping bag simultaneously.

By the numbers:

More than 15,000 shoppers entered Mall of America within the first hour of opening at 7 a.m., according to Mall of America. The mall said guests started lining up at the North Entrance as early as 10:30 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day.

The backstory:

Mall of America said the bags used for the record attempt included gifts, gift cards and a Mystery Scratch-Off card presented by the Minnesota Lottery. The mall said scratch-off prizes ranged from $10 to $599.99, with larger prizes including a gaming console, smartwatch and hotel stays.

"Black Friday at Mall of America is one of our most anticipated traditions. It brings together the excitement of holiday shopping, the energy of the day and memories our guests look forward to making year after year. Creating unique experiences has always been at the heart of who we are. This year, we brought that spirit to life in an extraordinary way by inviting our guests to be part of a record-setting moment. There's no better way to kick off the holiday season than by making history together," said Jill Renslow, Chief Business Development & Marketing Officer at Mall of America.