Boy, 10, reels in massive catfish on Minnesota River

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Three boys reeled in a massive, nearly 40-pound catfish on the Minnesota River. (Anthony Carlyon )

A 10-year-old boy reeled in a massive fish one over the weekend on the Minnesota River.

Anthony "Tony" Carlyon told FOX 9 his son, George, his cousin, Gavin, and George's brother Max, were out fishing when George reeled in a 40-inch flathead catfish.

The fish ate a small chunk of flesh-cut bait, per Tony. The boys took turns reeling the fish in, with Max at the ready with the net.

The fish weighed about 35 pounds, Tony said.

While the fish the boys caught was a big one, it is not a state record. The Minnesota record for flathead catfish is 52.5 inches. The record fish was caught in the St. Croix River on Aug. 2, 2017, the Minnesota DNR's website says.