Marshall police: 4-year-old boy found dead in Redwood River

The Marshall Police Department is investigating the death of a 4-year-old boy who was found in the Redwood River around 5:20 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police say they responded to the 200 block of South 4th Street around 4:45 p.m. for a report of a missing child.

Multiple agencies then joined in the search, and the boy was found in the river near the intersection of Kossuth Street and North 7th Street, according to law enforcement.

Life-saving measures were reportedly performed on the way to the hospital, but the boy was pronounced dead at the Avera Regional Medical Center.

Police say they do not suspect any foul play.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner is now conducting an autopsy to assist in the investigation.