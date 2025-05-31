2 Mariucci Arena shooting victims recovering, 1 suspect arrested

The Brief University of Minnesota officials say two people are in stable condition after a shooting near Mariucci Arena on Friday night. The victims are a 19-year-old man and a 49-year-old man. The shots were fired around 8:20 p.m. following the Wayzata High School graduation ceremony.



Two shooting victims, a 19-year-old and a 49-year-old man, are in stable condition after a shooting outside the Mariucci Arena on Friday night following the Wayzata High School graduation ceremony, according to University of Minnesota officials.

Police say a shooting suspect was arrested, but have not released information on his identity or official charges.

Mariucci Arena shooting

What we know:

The University of Minnesota Police Department said the shooting happened at about 8:20 p.m. on Friday, May 30, outside Mariucci Arena following the Wayzata graduation ceremony.

The two victims were then taken to the hospital.

Police say they arrested the shooting suspect and there is no ongoing threat to the public.

What we don't know:

Law enforcement have not released information on the suspected shooter's identity or what is believed to have led to the shooting.

What they're saying:

In a social media post, U of M Regent James Farnsworth called the incident "very disturbing and scary" while updating that people with knowledge of the situation "don’t believe any students were harmed."

Governor Tim Walz has also weighed in, saying on social media, "As officials take the suspect into custody, I’m praying for the injured. We’re in touch with UMN public safety, and the state stands ready to help in any way we can."