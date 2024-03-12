Police search for missing U of M student

article

The University of Minnesota Police Department (UMPD) is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 20-year-old student.

Police say Margot Langford, also known as River, was last seen around midnight on Sunday, March 10, at the Bailey Residence Hall on the university's St. Paul campus.

Authorities did not provide any additional details about her disappearance.

Anyone with knowledge of Langford’s disappearance is asked to call UMPD at 612-624-2677.